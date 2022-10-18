IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'

    10:47
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms

    07:59

  • Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.

    07:26

  • ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’

    07:00

  • Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

    05:35

  • How Wisconsin typifies America's political divisions

    05:48

  • Josh Shapiro: I'm running against 'the most dangerous and extreme candidate in the entire country'

    06:03

  • Parkland father expected a death sentence for gunman: 'I wasn't prepared to hear something else'

    04:47

  • Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

    03:32

  • Sen. Menendez: Saudi Arabia cannot ‘fuel Putin’s war machine’ with ‘impunity’

    05:24

  • Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

    05:29

  • Michael Crowley: Saudia Arabia 'always' had 'a lot of leverage’ in its relationship with the U.S.

    04:39

  • Amb. McFaul: Strikes on Ukrainian cities ‘served no military objective.’ It was ‘personal’ to Putin.

    05:52

  • U.S. Amb. To NATO: ‘Focus right now is on air defense’ for Ukraine

    04:49

  • Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'

    05:12

  • Eugene Robinson: GOP silence on Tuberville’s ‘blatantly bullhorn racist comment’ is 'outrageous'

    06:56

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘This is the moment’ to reconsider giving Ukrainians ‘tactical war-fighting jets’

    07:34

  • Deputy Treasury Secy. Adeyemo: President Biden 'is committed to bringing prices down.' 

    07:54

  • Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'  

    06:19

  • Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

    08:58

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'

10:47

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sits down with Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging exclusive interview three weeks out from the 2022 midterm elections. Responding to young members of her caucus calling for generational change, Speaker Pelosi says “just win, baby. Just win.” She tells Mitchell, “Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do. But in some cases, there’s no substitute for experience.”Oct. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Speaker Pelosi responds to young members’ calls for generational change: ‘Just win, baby. Just win.'

    10:47
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi: ‘Our democracy is at stake’ in the 2022 midterms

    07:59

  • Sadjadpour: A 'representative government in Tehran' would be a 'geopolitical game changer' for U.S.

    07:26

  • ADL’s Greenblatt: Trump’s social media attack on Jews 'are dangerous comments at a dangerous time’

    07:00

  • Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

    05:35

  • How Wisconsin typifies America's political divisions

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All