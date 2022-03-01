IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Speaker Pelosi: Putin is 'afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes'

Ahead of the State of the Union, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Russian invasion and her hopes for how that will play into President Biden’s speech. “The attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy. We all know that. The bullying efforts of President Putin are efforts, because he is afraid of a democracy at his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes to the Russian people,” says Speaker Pelosi. “I hope the president will give a message of confidence to the people of Ukraine that we are there for them.”March 1, 2022

