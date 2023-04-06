Speaker McCarthy reacts to Trump indictment: ‘It's not just Republicans who view this as political’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), in an interview with Andrea Mitchell, reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump in the hush money case, saying it makes him “very sad and concerned as a country because it's not just Republicans who view this as political.” He asks, “what's going to deter some small DA in a small town in a red state to go after a Democratic president when they come out?” And he adds that, “it doesn't matter what party you're in. When someone uses the rule of law for political purposes, America looks weaker.”April 6, 2023