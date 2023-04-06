IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Speaker McCarthy: Meeting with Taiwan’s president ‘shouldn’t by any means’ escalate China tensions

05:54

In an interview with Andrea Mitchell following his meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) underscores the importance of “a united front” in Congress in supporting Taiwan against aggression from China, saying the U.S. should “speed up arms sales to Taiwan, foster greater economy, with technology, medicines and others, and foster that bond for democracy and freedom.” Does he worry his meeting could escalate tensions with China? “No, it shouldn’t by any means,” says McCarthy.April 6, 2023

