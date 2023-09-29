IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘singularly’ kept the ‘anti-gun violence movement’ alive

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

  • Rep. Good: Republicans have the ‘opportunity’ to hold White House, Senate ‘accountable’ for spending

  • Political analysts say GOP debate was ‘an absolute crap show,’ with ‘no joy’ and ‘negative populism’

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are holding a ‘sham impeachment’ while ‘barreling’ toward a shutdown

  • Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are represented by different law firms, counsel in bribery case

  • Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

  • The ‘businesslike’ release of Travis King is ‘not what we would normally expect of North Korea’

  • Rep. Dingell: President Biden ‘standing up for’ UAW strikers by ‘going directly’ to them in MI

  • Cuts to Ukraine will ‘absolutely’ harm war effort, shutdown is a ‘horrible blow’ for U.S. military

  • ‘I don't know what happened, but I know Senator Menendez was in that room’ for Egypt funding bill

  • ‘The point of this impeachment is not to provide evidence,’ but to ‘devalue the coin of impeachment’

  • Anita McBride: ‘There’s no position description for a first lady.’ They can ‘make it their own.’

  • ‘Roughest of all the numbers for President Biden’ show low enthusiasm among key voter demographics

  • Rep. Gottheimer: ‘The ridiculous game the far right has been playing’ with budget deal ‘is absurd’

  • Rep. Turner: ‘Congress would absolutely support’ a Saudi-Israel deal, ‘an incredible accomplishment’

  • Rep. Dingell: ‘I don’t believe’ Biden or the media ‘belongs at the negotiating table’ in UAW talks

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘No doubt in my mind’ that a separate Ukraine funding bill will pass the in House

  • Sen. Coons: there must be ‘active engagement’ to ensure Saudi deal is agreeable to Israelis

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), a trailblazer for women in politics and the longtime powerhouse in California politics, has died at the age of 90. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a close friend and longtime colleague of Feinstein, joins Andrea Mitchell to remember the life and legacy of her friend. “Dianne left us the way she lived: on her own terms. She knew what she wanted to get accomplished. She respected diversity of opinion. She was as bipartisan as they come; respectful, but not departing from the position.” Pelosi tells Andrea. “She was about greatness. She was about love. She was about power and using it. She was about strength. I just want to make sure everybody knows that this giant of a person, this trailblazer, this icon, this champion, this hero, walked among us and we all benefited from it.”Sept. 29, 2023

