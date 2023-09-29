Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: Sen. Dianne Feinstein ‘left us the way she lived: on her own terms’

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), a trailblazer for women in politics and the longtime powerhouse in California politics, has died at the age of 90. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a close friend and longtime colleague of Feinstein, joins Andrea Mitchell to remember the life and legacy of her friend. “Dianne left us the way she lived: on her own terms. She knew what she wanted to get accomplished. She respected diversity of opinion. She was as bipartisan as they come; respectful, but not departing from the position.” Pelosi tells Andrea. “She was about greatness. She was about love. She was about power and using it. She was about strength. I just want to make sure everybody knows that this giant of a person, this trailblazer, this icon, this champion, this hero, walked among us and we all benefited from it.”Sept. 29, 2023