BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

    Southern states 'prepared' and 'trained' for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to 'hunker down'

    Coastal FL suffered 'massive winds' and 'storm surge,' making Hurricane Idalia 'devastating'

  Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia's 'strong winds' as it barrels towards GA and SC

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

Hurricane Idalia roared through Florida and is making its way north through Georgia and South Carolina, bringing high winds and heavy rain. Savannah, Georgia Mayor Van Johnson and Charleston, South Carolina Mayor John Tecklenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how their states prepared for the storm. “We know that from June to December we have enhanced activity in our environment so we prepared for that, we trained for that,” Johnson says. “We're okay for the best that we can do. We have to wait till it actually comes. We're asking our residents to hunker down, ride this out. Not go anywhere if they absolutely don't have to. And then we'll assess after the storm has passed.”Aug. 30, 2023

    Southern states 'prepared' and 'trained' for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to 'hunker down'

    Coastal FL suffered 'massive winds' and 'storm surge,' making Hurricane Idalia 'devastating'

  Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia's 'strong winds' as it barrels towards GA and SC

  Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

  Ramaswamy says 'I'll respect his wishes' after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

  Gov. Green: 'In a different world now' where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

