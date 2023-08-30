Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

Hurricane Idalia roared through Florida and is making its way north through Georgia and South Carolina, bringing high winds and heavy rain. Savannah, Georgia Mayor Van Johnson and Charleston, South Carolina Mayor John Tecklenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how their states prepared for the storm. “We know that from June to December we have enhanced activity in our environment so we prepared for that, we trained for that,” Johnson says. “We're okay for the best that we can do. We have to wait till it actually comes. We're asking our residents to hunker down, ride this out. Not go anywhere if they absolutely don't have to. And then we'll assess after the storm has passed.”Aug. 30, 2023