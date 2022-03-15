Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine
Some volunteers on the beach in Odessa occasionally burst into song while filling and moving 400,000 sandbags to bolster the city’s defenses. Half a world away in New York City, the Metropolitan Opera holds “A Concert for Ukraine,” with all proceeds benefiting relief efforts. March 15, 2022
Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine
