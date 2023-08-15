Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

Former Dekalb County District Attorney Robert James joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to break down the latest in former President Donald Trump’s most recent indictment related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. “Some people will say that using RICO in a case like this is like using a sledgehammer to kill, an ant,” says James. “ Some people will say that it's not, that it's a powerful tool that allows you to bring in assorted criminal activity and some activity that's not criminal, but that perhaps maybe unethical and tell the full story.”Aug. 15, 2023