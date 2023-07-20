Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

Former President Trump, the current front runner for the Republican nomination for president, faces a possible indictment related to 2020 election interference. Laura Jarrett joins Peter Alexander to analyze the charges Trump could face and the approach prosecutors could take in the case. “We know that he was advised by many advisors, on more than one occasion, that he had lost and that there was no widespread voter fraud, and so prosecutors are going to want to bring in all of that evidence,’” Laura says. “Now, they don't have to prove that he knew he had lost, but people I've talked to, former federal prosecutors have said, ‘Hey, look, if they have that evidence, if they have that testimony secured by the grand jury, you can bet they're gonna want to use it later.”July 20, 2023