    Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56 following a long illness.Sept. 4, 2023

    Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

