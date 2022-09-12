IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

07:01

Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, who also served as the now King’s private secretary in the 1990s, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how King Charles III has prepared to step into his late mother’s role as the head of the British monarchy and what the future of the monarchy may look like under his leadership. “He's had a very long apprenticeship,” Westmacott explains. “There may be some countries of which the Queen has been head of state which decide that this is the moment to go for independence. Although there would be regret, it is something which the British monarchy has known was going to come for a while.” Sept. 12, 2022

