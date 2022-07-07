Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, former Republican National Committee Communications Director Doug Heye, who has worked with British Prime Minister Johnson in the past, and NBC Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons join Andrea Mitchell to discuss British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of resignation and the implications for both the United Kingdom and the global community. “It is indeed a resignation which is about, not policy, but about character, honesty, integrity, judgment,” says Westmacott. “It’s a rather cathartic moment.” July 7, 2022