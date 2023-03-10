IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators, FDIC

04:03

Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to tech startups and the 16th largest bank in the U.S. is shutting down. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports on what triggered SVB's downfall and whether concerns around the bank are connected to its concentration in the tech sector.March 10, 2023

