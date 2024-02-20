Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

Nikki Haley is trailing Donald Trump in the polls in her home state of South Carolina, and delivered a speech on her rationale for staying in the race beyond this week’s primary through Super Tuesday. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ali Vitali, Michael Steele, Peter Baker, and Sabrina Siddiqui to discuss. “What the campaign can’t do is point to a state that they think they can win. And again, at this current rate, former President Trump looks poised to hit that 50% threshold to become the presumptive nominee in March. So time is just not on Governor Haley’s side,” Siddiqui says. “The fact that no one has come to her aid in the time that Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis have dropped out, meaning national Republicans forming a line behind her to reinforce her bid against Donald Trump, tells you everything you need to know,” Steele adds.Feb. 20, 2024