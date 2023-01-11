IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’

04:35

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to calls for Republican Congressman George Santos to resign. “I don't think he should be here, that's for sure,” says Fitzpatrick. “But there's a process in place that has to apply equally to all members for both parties in both chambers.”Jan. 11, 2023

