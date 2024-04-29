IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'
April 29, 202408:05

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sheryl Sandberg on October 7th attack: 'Rape is never resistance'

08:05

In her new documentary “Screams Before Silence,” Sheryl Sandberg speaks with witnesses and survivors of the October 7th attacks in Israel, who share their stories of sexual assault and rape as they revisit the sites of the horrific attack. She joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss those moving conversations and her powerful documentary.April 29, 2024

