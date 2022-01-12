IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sherrilyn Ifill: Biden’s speech ‘important’ as voting rights are ‘a democracy issue’

06:25

NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s endorsement of a filibuster carveout to pass voting rights legislation, and Ifill’s impending departure from her role. “I think the President's speech was important precisely because so many people think that this issue of voting rights is an issue that only matters to Black voters or only to the base of the Democratic Party,” says Ifill. “In fact, as the President said yesterday, it is a democracy issue.”Jan. 12, 2022

