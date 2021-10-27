Sheriff: ‘Suspected live round’ fired on set of ‘Rust’

Yasmin Vossoughian, Danny Cevallos, attorney Jeffrey Harris, and movie industry armorer Clay Van Sickle join Andrea Mitchell to discuss new information from the local sheriff and district attorney on the ‘Rust’ shooting. “The fact that you would have one live round intermingling with potentially dummy rounds and blanks on a movie set is inexplicable and there's no way to look at something like that without concluding that someone was negligent," says Harris. Oct. 27, 2021