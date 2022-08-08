Shelling 'in and around' Ukrainian nuclear facility could trigger ‘a major release of radioactivity'

Nuclear Security Analyst Joe Cirincione and former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes join Andrea Mitchell to examine growing fears of nuclear disaster amid recent attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex. “We don't have secure communications. We don't have secure power. The staff is operating at gunpoint. And of course, now we have shelling in and around the facility risking the structural integrity of the facility itself,” says Cirincione. “We are looking at a major release of radioactivity that will contaminate large parts of Ukraine and Russia itself.” Aug. 8, 2022