IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jason Furman: It would be ‘economically catastrophic’ if the U.S. government defaults

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash ‘a direct result of this terrible war’

    05:36

  • Russian national arrested for alleged money laundering through crypto exchange

    03:03

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump classified docs handling challenged the ‘integrity of the classification system’

    07:30

  • Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

    06:15

  • Isaac Stanley-Becker: George Santos ‘client’ deeply enmeshed with U.S.-sanctioned Russian billionaire

    06:11

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

    04:27

  • Marc Morial: ‘Dr. King's birthday is a continuation of a call to action’ against hate

    08:12

  • Dr. Michael Mann: Last 8 years were ‘warmest’ on record, but we can still avert 'worst consequences’

    04:07

  • Jeremy Bash: Biden administration should have 'come forward earlier' on classified documents

    07:07

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin ‘scrambling’ for manpower, ‘a sign of how difficult this fight has become’

    04:22

  • ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'

    03:46

  • Michael Schmidt: Hunter Biden legal issues 'far smaller and narrower' than what Republicans allege

    08:36

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’

    04:56

  • Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents

    03:07

  • Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’

    04:35

  • Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

    07:36

  • Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

    00:29

  • Buttigieg: No indication of ‘nefarious’ cause of FAA outage, but ‘not yet prepared to rule that out’

    06:49

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

04:04

A growing number of schools and universities are banning the popular social media app TikTok. Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer and former Executive Assistant Director of the FBI, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the security concerns about the app. “TikTok is a Chinese company. Whether they’ve got an American affiliate or not, they’re controlled by ByteDance, which is a Chinese-based company. China-based companies have legislation in place about data that needs to be shared, about Chinese party officials that need to be part of the company, their executive team. So there clearly is access there.”Jan. 18, 2023

  • Jason Furman: It would be ‘economically catastrophic’ if the U.S. government defaults

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash ‘a direct result of this terrible war’

    05:36

  • Russian national arrested for alleged money laundering through crypto exchange

    03:03

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump classified docs handling challenged the ‘integrity of the classification system’

    07:30

  • Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All