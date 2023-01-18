Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

A growing number of schools and universities are banning the popular social media app TikTok. Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer and former Executive Assistant Director of the FBI, joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the security concerns about the app. “TikTok is a Chinese company. Whether they’ve got an American affiliate or not, they’re controlled by ByteDance, which is a Chinese-based company. China-based companies have legislation in place about data that needs to be shared, about Chinese party officials that need to be part of the company, their executive team. So there clearly is access there.”Jan. 18, 2023