Shaq Brewster: DOJ Minneapolis police probe findings ‘validates’ claims of racial bias in policing

The Department of Justice’s investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department found police and the city engaged in a pattern of excessive force and racial discrimination. The federal investigation, which was launched after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, found that the pattern of discrimination and excessive force violates the Constitution and federal law. NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster and civil rights attorney and former prosecutor David Henderson join Ryan Nobles to discuss. “A lot of people in Minneapolis who were there protesting after the murder of George Floyd, they're going to be paying close attention to this because this validates many of the claims they were initially making,” says Brewster. “This is a police department that will likely see a lot of change. You're already seeing some of that change, it's just unfortunate that a lot of this change is happening after the deaths and injuries of citizens in Minneapolis.”June 16, 2023