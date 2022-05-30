Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’

Shannon Watts, founder of ‘Moms Demand Action,’ and Abbey Clements, a former Sandy Hook Elementary teacher and co-Founder of ‘Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence,’ join Chris Jansing to share the importance of grassroots activism in the push for federal gun safety legislation. “I’m always hopeful as an activist that we will have that cathartic moment in Congress we're all waiting for. But even if it doesn't happen, elections are in 160 days and we will have to hold these lawmakers accountable for not acting,” says Watts. “None of us, in the wake of these horrific recent shooting tragedies in this country, can afford to sit on the sidelines, because if it hasn't come to your community yet, I promise you it will.”May 30, 2022