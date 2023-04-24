IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Shackelford: Russia’s influence through Wagner group in Sudan is ‘bad news’ for ceasefire possibility

02:30

Elizabeth Shackelford, who was a career state department diplomat serving in several African nations and now is a senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy with the Chicago Council on Global affairs, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on Russia’s influence surging in Africa through the Wagner group, including in Sudan. “At this stage, if we're wondering what might bring an end to the fighting, not having enough supplies to continue fighting is probably the fastest way to get there,” says Shackelford. “If Russia is determined to help Hemedti continue fighting, that's really bad news for trying to negotiate any kind of ceasefire or end to the violence between these two.”April 24, 2023

