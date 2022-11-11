IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’

04:05

Medal of Honor recipient and author of “Remember the Ramrods” Sergeant David Bellavia tells Andrea Mitchell on Veterans Day that “hatred of the enemy” is not what motivates those serving in the military. “You can't fight because you have hate in your heart. You have to love. You have to love each other. You have to love this country. You have to love our communities,” says Bellavia. “We cancel each other's vote out on Election Day. But we loved each other and we trusted each other. That's what our military is made up of. I think America needs more of what we have in our military today. It doesn't matter who the president is, what party is controlling the House or the Senate. America is worthy of our defense and our sacrifice, and I'm proud to be a part of that generation.” Nov. 11, 2022

