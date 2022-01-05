Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a rowhouse fire that left seven children and six adults dead. Two additional victims are in critical condition at local hospitals, and at least 8 others were able to get out of the building safely. Jan. 5, 2022
