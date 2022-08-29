IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ to leave

    03:47

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘a ticking time bomb,’ Putin is ‘playing with fire’

    04:27

  • Democrats campaign against some Republicans pushing for Social Security changes

    02:18

  • Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

    01:24

  • Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

    02:53

  • Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

    04:38

  • Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

    06:57

  • Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’

    05:49

  • Students say student loan decision will help free them ‘from the shackles of debt’

    05:46

  • Justice Department files proposed redactions to Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    02:25

  • Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports ‘barbaric’ abortion policies and ‘attacks’ the LGBTQ community

    05:08

  • Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    10:38

  • Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

    03:31

  • Ali Vitali’s “Electable” challenges voters to reconsider who they ‘envision’ can be president

    04:57

  • Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

    03:29

  • ‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’

    11:18

  • ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’

    05:07

  • Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to ‘well over 165,000’ Afghans ‘left behind’

    09:36

  • Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and ‘extreme candidates’ are ‘threats to democracy’

    05:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today

04:01

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Rehema Ellis, reporting from outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, where tennis legend Serena Williams is set to play in the first match of her final U.S. Open, as she says she is "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me" after the tournament. Aug. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ to leave

    03:47

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘a ticking time bomb,’ Putin is ‘playing with fire’

    04:27

  • Democrats campaign against some Republicans pushing for Social Security changes

    02:18

  • Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

    01:24

  • Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All