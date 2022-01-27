Senator Hirono: ‘Significant decision’ by Biden to nominate a Black woman

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Hirono calls the “significant decision by the president to nominate a Black woman” to fill Justice Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court. “It certainly adds to the diversity of the court to make the court a lot more representative of the diversity in our country,” says Senator Hirono. Senator Leahy says he hopes to “see a comeback where people look at it and say: Yes, that's a Supreme Court that can appeal to all of us.”Jan. 27, 2022