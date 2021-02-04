Sen. Wyden: U.S. Senate is 'the only place' where COVID relief provisions are divisive

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chairman of the Senate Finance committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Democrats looking to go it alone on COVID relief legislation. "The American people are strongly behind the basic provisions of this legislation. The help with vaccinations, the help on unemployment, state and local aid. We'll be going to bat for small businesses," the senator says. "In a lot of ways the only place that these issues are divisive seems to be in the United States Senate. The American people are with us."