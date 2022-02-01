Sen. Warner: What Putin does next hinges on ‘next 2-3 weeks’

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss continued diplomatic efforts from the U.S. and NATO allies to deter Russian escalation. “Digging out an exit ramp for Putin is a challenge,” says Warner. “Clearly Putin has got such a small circle of advisors at this point that he is the ultimate decider, and these next two to three weeks are going to be critical.”Feb. 1, 2022