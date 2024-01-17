Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

President Biden has re-designated the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization in an effort to curb support for the group and cut off their funding. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to discuss the administration’s decision. “We support Israel,” said Sen. Warner. “But that doesn't mean we support every Israeli politician that candidly, may or may not have the interest of peace, the interest of ending the violence at top of mind.”Jan. 17, 2024