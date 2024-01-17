IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03
    Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22
    Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

  • Susanne Craig: Trump lawyers said he is ‘a real estate genius’ in closing arguments of NY case

    04:00

  • Blinken aims ‘to appeal’ to ‘Israeli voters’ by emphasizing regional desire for normalization

    04:46

  • NBC Exclusive: Blinken says Middle East wants ‘more integrated’ region, including Palestinian State

    03:50

  • NBC Exclusive: Andrea Mitchell one-on-one with Sec. of State Blinken on his fourth Middle East trip

    11:16

  • FAA says all 737 Max 9 planes will remain grounded until inspected and fixed

    01:58

Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

09:22

President Biden has re-designated the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization in an effort to curb support for the group and cut off their funding. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to discuss the administration’s decision. “We support Israel,” said Sen. Warner. “But that doesn't mean we support every Israeli politician that candidly, may or may not have the interest of peace, the interest of ending the violence at top of mind.”Jan. 17, 2024

