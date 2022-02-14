Sen. Warner: U.S. needs ‘to be on guard’ against possible Russian cyberattacks
07:14
With Ukraine’s borders increasingly surrounded by Russian forces, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the threat of a Russian invasion and the possibility of cyber-warfare. “If they launched a cyber attack with full force before a kinetic invasion, it knows no geographic boundaries,” says Warner. “The chances of that hitting American companies, maybe not targeting American companies, but hitting American companies, means we need to be on guard.”Feb. 14, 2022
