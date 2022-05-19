Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Ukraine aid package expected to pass “with more than 80 votes.” With this aid, “Ukraine will have the capacity to fight Putin, at least in terms of arms, with almost near parity,” says Warner. In the time since Rand Paul initially held up its passage, opposition for the package “has now gone to 11 Republican senators,” which Warner explains is “not good for supporting our Ukrainian allies and keeping this alliance of democracies together.” May 19, 2022