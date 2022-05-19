IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

    Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

  • Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate

  • Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

  • Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

  • Dr. Fauci: We can’t develop ‘better’ Covid protections ‘if we don’t get more resources’

  • Former Defense Secy. Esper describes Trump outrages and defends not speaking out while still in office

  • Eric Holder suggests Jan. 6 Cmte. request ‘expedited review’ from courts to subpoena fellow House members

  • Eric Holder: Roe v. Wade draft could signal SCOTUS moves on privacy rights and beyond

  • Mark Murray: Republican primary results in Nebraska, West Virginia show how Trump ‘has changed this party’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Ukraine aid package expected to pass “with more than 80 votes.” With this aid, “Ukraine will have the capacity to fight Putin, at least in terms of arms, with almost near parity,” says Warner. In the time since Rand Paul initially held up its passage, opposition for the package “has now gone to 11 Republican senators,” which Warner explains is “not good for supporting our Ukrainian allies and keeping this alliance of democracies together.” May 19, 2022

