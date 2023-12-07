IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

    03:02

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

06:48

Republicans blocked an emergency spending bill to send aid to Ukraine and Israel, demanding stricter border restrictions. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the impasse could mean for Ukraine’s war with Russia. “The idea that we would cut and run at this moment after we've been promising the Ukrainians that we will be there - so many of the senators who are now hedging, go back and look at their earlier comments, they were right there with Ukraine, promising we will stand with you as long as it takes for you to be successful,” says Warner. “So many of my colleagues don't understand the substance on how all these laws interconnect. Boy oh boy, we should not leave for Christmas holidays without getting this done. I think the ramifications of failure will be historically negative.”Dec. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    White House budget dir.: ‘The President has asked for real border security and let's get on with it’

    04:40

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Biden admin. ‘putting its heels in the ground’ on border funding, could ‘give’ more

    03:35

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27

  • Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All