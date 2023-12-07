Sen. Warner: ‘Ramifications of failure’ to pass Ukraine aid package ‘will be historically negative’

Republicans blocked an emergency spending bill to send aid to Ukraine and Israel, demanding stricter border restrictions. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what the impasse could mean for Ukraine’s war with Russia. “The idea that we would cut and run at this moment after we've been promising the Ukrainians that we will be there - so many of the senators who are now hedging, go back and look at their earlier comments, they were right there with Ukraine, promising we will stand with you as long as it takes for you to be successful,” says Warner. “So many of my colleagues don't understand the substance on how all these laws interconnect. Boy oh boy, we should not leave for Christmas holidays without getting this done. I think the ramifications of failure will be historically negative.”Dec. 7, 2023