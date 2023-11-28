Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

It’s crunch time for lawmakers to approve aid for both Israel and Ukraine, following a meeting Monday night between Senate democrats and the Israeli Defense Force. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the complicated path to getting aid through the House and Senate, what took place at the IDF Senate meeting and Republicans’ effort to tie U.S. border security funding to aid for Ukraine. “One of the things that I would strongly urge our Israeli partners is to release some of the funds that go to the Palestinian Authority,” says Warner. “You could have the Palestinian security services simply all quit on the West Bank. And you would have chaos at an unprecedented level and a second front start on this war.”Nov. 28, 2023