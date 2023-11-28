IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

  • ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

  • Regev: Once ‘original’ hostage deal concludes, Israel might ‘talk more publicly about’ extending

  • Uncle of Burlington victim says Palestinian student fled violence in the West Bank

  • ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

  • Regev: 'ball is in Hamas’s court,' 'humanitarian pause' can 'extend' with 'the release of hostages'

  • Mark Regev: Hamas ‘has committed itself’ to hostage deal, violating it would be ‘a major problem’

  • Deputy assistant to POTUS: hostage deal was ‘rigorously negotiated,’ terms changes from ‘weeks ago’

  • Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

  • Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

  • Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

04:35

It’s crunch time for lawmakers to approve aid for both Israel and Ukraine, following a meeting Monday night between Senate democrats and the Israeli Defense Force. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the complicated path to getting aid through the House and Senate, what took place at the IDF Senate meeting and Republicans’ effort to tie U.S. border security funding to aid for Ukraine. “One of the things that I would strongly urge our Israeli partners is to release some of the funds that go to the Palestinian Authority,” says Warner. “You could have the Palestinian security services simply all quit on the West Bank. And you would have chaos at an unprecedented level and a second front start on this war.”Nov. 28, 2023

