Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change
Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the voting rights legislation expected to fail both the Senate vote and the Democrats’ filibuster rule change vote, proposed as an alternative route to pass the bills without Republican votes. Sen. Warner says that he wishes Senators Manchin and Sinema would go along with what he calls “a very targeted change” to advance the bills.Jan. 19, 2022
