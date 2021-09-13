Sen. Warner: 'I want to get to the bottom of ' Kabul drone strike
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) tells Andrea Mitchell that he wants to "get to the bottom" of the drone strike carried about my American forces in Kabul that killed multiple civilians, reportedly with poor evidence of explosives in the vehicle targeted, saying that his committee is "already starting our review." He also weighs in on North Korea's latest missile test, and the security challenge they pose.Sept. 13, 2021