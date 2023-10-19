Sen. Warner: ‘I am confident’ in intel showing ‘Israel was not the source’ of bombed Gaza hospital

The U.S. is backing Israel’s claims that it was not an Israeli missile that caused a devastating blast at a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds. After a classified briefing Wednesday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his confidence in Israel’s claims, the disinformation campaign from Hamas and calls for an Israeli ceasefire. “We have two different types of intelligence that we've reviewed, and I am confident that Israel was not the source of this errant rocket,” Warner says. On Biden telling Israel not to repeat the mistakes of the US in responding to Hamas, Warner says, “The fact that an American leader has the maturity to say, you know what, we may have overdone– taking out the perpetrators of 911 was the right thing to do. But the notion now of history reflecting back… be willing to acknowledge that maybe we didn't get it 100% right.” “I hope the world listens to that. I hope Israelis listen,” he adds.Oct. 19, 2023