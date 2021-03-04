Sen. Warner calls National Guard response time on Jan. 6 'inexcusable'

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about the joint Senate hearing into January 6 and the continued threat of violence on the Capitol from militia groups. “It's really important that our law enforcement, our intelligence community treat this, this threat with the seriousness it deserves,” Warner said. He called it “inexcusable” that it took so long for the National Guard to arrive at the Capitol on January 6 and urged the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened.