Sen. Warner: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is 'going to pass in the House'

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate being back in session, the Democratic agenda, including the infrastructure bill and how to avoid a government shutdown. "Let's remember that the infrastructure bill did get 69 votes in the senate," says Sen. Warner. "It's the biggest infrastructure investment in 50 years and I think it's going to pass in the House. There's always been a complexity to this. I called it the other day a Rubik's cube, and I think it is that."Sept. 20, 2021