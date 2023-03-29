Sen. Warner: Biden admin ‘gets an absolute failing grade’ for transparency on classified documents

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his thoughts on the lack of transparency from the Biden administration on the mishandling of classified documents by top federal officials, including President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. “This is where the Biden administration gets an absolute failing grade. Their position is outrageous,” Warner says. “I'm not a guy that comes on TV and makes threats, but I'm joining with my Republican colleagues and my colleagues, Democrat and Republican, in the House. This position cannot stand, and their dragging their feet is outrageous. We got a job to do. And if we can't get it through a negotiation process with them, we will use other tools.”March 29, 2023

