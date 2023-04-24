Sen. Warner: Access of over 4 million Americans to classified docs 'has been a problem' for some time

Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to examine how a leak of classified information could have happened in the first place. “It almost becomes the de facto option to simply call something classified. At the same time, we then have a universe of over 4 million Americans who have a various level of either secret or top secret or higher clearances,” says Warner. “So this has been a problem we’ve known for some time.”April 24, 2023