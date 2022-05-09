Sen. Van Hollen: 'We've got to pass' emergency Covid relief legislation

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the path to passing emergency Covid relief legislation as the White House warns that 1 million Americans a day could get Covid-19 without it. "This is an urgent matter. If you have danger coming right at you, the smart thing is to be prepared and get out of the way. If you just close your eyes, you get run over," Sen. Van Hollen says, adding "we've got to pass this emergency legislation" to fund vaccines, therapeutics, and tests. May 9, 2022