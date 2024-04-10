IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements
Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We should not’ provide ‘blank checks’ to Israel until they meet U.S. requirements

Pressure is growing on President Biden and lawmakers to cut military aid to Israel after an airstrike killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, which has deterred other aid groups and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing opposition to military aid for Israel.April 10, 2024

