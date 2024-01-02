Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

As Russia bombards Ukraine’s two largest cities today after President Vladimir Putin began the new year vowing to intensify the attacks, Russian missiles kill at least five people and injuring over 110 others, according to President Zelenskyy’s office. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) who serves on the Foreign Relations, Appropriations, and Budget committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss this escalation in fighting in Ukraine and the numerous stalled funding fights on Capitol Hill. “The talks have been ongoing with respect to border security, something President Biden has pushed for for a long time, as well as immigration reform issues,” Van Hollen says. “But linking these two issues, providing Ukrainians the help they need against Putin, and the border security issues, I fear, is going to mean that we don't get the Ukrainians that have the equipment they need, when they need it. We need to deal with both the issues, but tying them together in this way, I think, has been harmful.”Jan. 2, 2024