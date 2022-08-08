Sen. Van Hollen: Inflation Reduction Act ‘big accomplishments’ are on Medicare and climate

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to share how the economic package will impact Americans through reforming Medicare and tackling climate change. “The big accomplishments here in my view are number one, finally allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs in that program and driving down the price to seniors, extending the premium supports for millions of people on the Affordable Care Act so they won't have to be paying more next year,” says Van Hollen. “And, the investment in climate initiatives which will have important pocketbook impacts helping consumers lower the costs of heating and cooling by making homes more energy efficient, and of course, in the big picture, reducing the emission of greenhouse gasses which are choking us and the planet.”Aug. 8, 2022