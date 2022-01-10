Sen. Van Hollen: ‘De-escalation has to come first’ before U.S. & Russia can find common ground

Foreign Relations Committee Member Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss ongoing efforts by the U.S. and NATO to diffuse tension at the Ukrainian border, where Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops. Amid talks between the U.S. and Russia, Van Hollen says “there may be some areas where we may be able to find some common ground but de-escalation has to come first.”Jan. 10, 2022