Sen. Van Hollen: Biden hit ‘the right mark’ standing up to China’s ‘gross violations of human rights’

Member of the Foreign Relations and Budget Committees Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the status of the Build Back Better Act and the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “If we don't hold China accountable for their actions against the Uyghurs, their actions in Tibet, their crackdown on democracy in Taiwan — if we don't stand up to these gross violations of human rights, that actually that's a sign of weakness,” says Van Hollen. “So I think the President hit exactly the right mark, calling for the official boycott of the Olympics.”Dec. 7, 2021