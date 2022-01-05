Sen. Tim Kaine: Senate’s progress on voting rights “as slow as my commute”
Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss talks between Democrats, including Senator Manchin, on the path forward for voting rights. “I would say that our progress has been in the direction of a solution, but as slow as my commute,” says Kaine. "We know there is not going to be Republican support and we feel a burden on our shoulders as we're approaching the anniversary of January 6th."Jan. 5, 2022
