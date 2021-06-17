Sen. Tester: I 'don't support the gas tax' in an infrastructure bill

Senator Jon Tester, one of the Democrats involved in negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure framework, expresses optimism that they can get a package together that "we can all sign off on" in the Senate ready by Monday, and addresses the negotiations over how to pay for an infrastructure bill. Sen. Tester says he wouldn't support a gas tax - one proposal that has come up - and would like to see it taken out, otherwise it would jeopardize his support of a final deal.