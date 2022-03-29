IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

07:08

Iraq War Veteran and Armed Services Committee member Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the strengths of the Ukrainian resistance contributing to their successful pushback of Russia’s military offensive. “The Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation,” says Duckworth. “Russia will say, well, we didn't want to take Kyiv anyway. No, you tried to take Kyiv and you could not because of the fierceness of the Ukrainian forces pushing you back. I think this provides us with a space at the negotiating table.”March 29, 2022

